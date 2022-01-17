UrduPoint.com

AIOU Offers 30 Academic Programmes For Int'l Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is offering admissions in 30 academic programmes for Overseas Pakistani as well as other international students.

The University has advertised admission in Matric, FA and I.Com programs for Spring, 2022 semester for international students while admissions in other educational programmes will be offered from March 1, a press release on Monday said.

It is pertinent to mention here that as a result of digitalization, the University is now capable to teach international students online.

Students from across the world can take admission in these programs online.

The University has arranged for online teaching to these students. Moreover, their examinations will also be conducted through online system.

Overseas Pakistani/international students can download the admission forms and prospectuses from the University website (http://online.aiou.edu.pk), for more detail, the international students can contact at the email of International Calibration and Exchange Office overseas @ aiou for more details. .edu.pk or phone numbers 92519057165+ or 92519250175.

