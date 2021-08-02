AIOU offers 30 educational programs in autumn 2021 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has offered 30 educational programs for the international students in autumn 2021 semester.

According to AIOU, it has achieved another milestone by extending its educational network to international students.

The admissions in matriculation, intermediate, MBA, MPA and I.Com programs are already in progress from July 15, however, admissions in more than twenty-five programs will be offered in the second phase commencing from September 1, 2021.

International students include both overseas Pakistanis as well as citizens of any other country of the world can take admissions. AIOU, has, thus opened another vista of excellence.

The university is offering these programs through online management system and all academic activities ranging from submission of admission application to the issuance of certificate/degree will be managed online.

Overseas Pakistanis can download admission application form from the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). For further information, they can contact International Collaboration and Exchange Office on these numbers +92519057165, +92519250175.

Moreover, university has, also, offered admissions in M.Phil and Ph.D programs for Pakistani students, based in the country, in the first phase of autumn 2021 semester.

Ph.D program is offered in six disciplines including English, History, Islamic Studies, Mass Communication, Chemistry and Physics whereas M.Phil program is offered in nine fields including Arabic, English, Islamic Studies, Mass Communication, Pakistan Studies, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics and Statistics.