AIOU Offers Academic Programmes For International Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has offered admissions in various academic programmes in the second phase of the spring semester 2023 for overseas Pakistani and other international students.

According to an AIOU spokesman, programmes offered in this phase include 2.5-year and 4-year BS Programs, Associate degree (BA, B.Com), B.Ed (1.5 Years, 2.5 Years and 4 Years) and one-year Postgraduate Diplomas. Students can apply using the online mode only and the last date for admission is April 18.

Apart from overseas Pakistanis, residents of other countries could also enroll in these programs to increase their educational qualifications, he said.

AIOU is the only university in the country providing educational opportunities for Pakistanis living across the world.

The university is offering more than 40 educational programmes for international students from the autumn 2021 semester by using the latest online technologies.

"More than 460 students from 36 countries have enrolled including students from the USA, Africa, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, Bangladesh, etc," the spokesman said, adding Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood had set a target of 10,000 international students for next five years.

It is worth mentioning here that these programmes for international students are offered under the online management system.

All teaching activities from admissions to examinations will be online. Overseas Pakistanis can download the prospectus and form from http://online.aiou.edu.pk.

For more details about these programmes, students can contact International Collaboration and Exchange Office at +92519057165, +92519250175 or email at overseas@aiou.edu.pk.

More Stories From Pakistan

