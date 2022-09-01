AIOU offers academic programs for international students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) is offering admissions in various academic programs in the second phase of the autumn semester 2022 for Overseas Pakistani as well as other international students.

According to AIOU, programs offered in this phase include Associate degree (BA, B.Com), Associate degree in (education, Human Resource Management and, Islamic Banking and Marketing), B.Ed (1.5 Years, 2.5 Years and 4 Years), Postgraduate Diplomas, BS (urdu, Islamic Studies, Arabic, Mass Communication, Pakistan Studies, library and Information Sciences, Gender and Women Studies, Accounting and Finance and, English), BBA and Certificate courses.

Students can also take admission in Matric and Intermediate courses offered in the first phase.

It is pertinent to mention here that overseas Pakistani and international students can apply in matric and intermediate programs till September 5, while the admission deadline for other programs is October 15th.

Overseas Pakistani/international students can download the admission forms and prospectuses from the University website (http://online.aiou.edu.pk).

For more details, the international students can contact International Calibration and Exchange Office at overseas@aiou.edu.pk or phone numbers +92519057165 or +92519250175.