AIOU Offers Academic Programs For Int'l Students

January 18, 2023

AIOU offers academic programs for int'l students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has offered admissions in various academic programs in the first phase of the spring semester 2023 for Overseas Pakistani as well as other international students.

The Programs offered in this phase include Matric, F.A, I.Com, Matric, and Intermediate open courses (6 months).

Apart from Overseas Pakistanis, residents of other countries can also enroll in these programs to increase their educational qualifications.

According to officials, AIOU is the only university in the country providing educational opportunities for Pakistanis living all over the world.

The university is offering more than 30 educational programs for international students from the semester autumn 2021 by using the latest online technologies.

It is pertinent to mention here that these programs for international students are offered under the online management system.

All teaching activities from admissions to examinations will be online. Overseas Pakistanis can download the prospectus and form from http://online.aiou.edu.pk.

For more details about these programs, students can contact International Collaboration and Exchange Office at +92519057165, +92519250175 or email at overseas@aiou.edu.pk.

