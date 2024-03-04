ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has offered admissions in more than 40 academic programs for Overseas Pakistani and international students.

According to the AIOU, the programs offered include Associate Degree in Arts (B.A), Associate Degree in Commerce (B.Com) BA open courses, BS Programs in 22 subjects, B.Ed (1.5 Years, 2.5 Years and 4 Years), one-year Postgraduate Diplomas in 10 subjects and certificate courses in 3 subjects. Overseas and International students can apply till March 25, 2024 through online mode only.

It is pertinent to mention here that these programs are offered under the online management system.

All teaching activities from admissions to examinations will be online.

For more details about these programs, students can contact International Collaboration and Exchange Office at +92 51 9572495 or email at [email protected]

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has termed the enrollment of international students a positive step for AIOU.

According to Director, International Collaboration and Exchange Office, Dr. Zahid Majeed, more than 1000 international students from 36 different countries were enrolled in the last semester. We have set a target to enroll at least 10 thousand international students, he said.