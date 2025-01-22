AIOU offers admissions of teachers training programs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The country needs teachers for Primary and secondary education levels. To address the shortage of teachers, Allama Iqbal Open University has been providing training to educators for schools, colleges, and universities for the past five decades, said the Vice-Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood on Wednesday.

In a statement, he said that, "There is hardly any school, college, or university in the country, including the provinces of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where a teacher trained by this national institution is not serving."

The university has announced admissions for a two-year Associate Degree in Education (ADE) for primary-level teachers and 1.

5, 2.5, and 4-year B.Ed programs for secondary-level teachers.

The deadline for ADE admissions is February 17, while admission forms for B.Ed programs can be submitted until February 10.

The admission forms and prospectuses for these programs are available on the university's website.

For the convenience of students, admission forms are also available at the university’s campuses and designated sale points across the country. The addresses of these sale points are provided on the university’s website.

Applications can be submitted both online and manually.

For further details regarding admissions, students can contact the Director of Admissions via email at [email protected] or call the university's helpline at 051-111-112-468.