AIOU offers associate degree programme in 'Business Administration'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has offered associate degree programme in 'business Administration' with three different specializations in spring 2021 semester including Islamic Banking, Human Resource Management and Marketing.

Two-year (Associate Degree) programme is also offered in four fields including General, Mass Communication, B Com and library Science, the university in a statement said. Prospectuses for all these programmes are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Prospectuses are also available at the main campus of the university, regional offices and prospectus sale points established in the coordinating offices of the country.

Interested candidates may apply online till the extended deadline of April 12 with late fee charges.

Admission fee can be deposited till April 13. It is pertinent to mention here that university has provided final opportunity for admissions in MA/MSc programmes while adhering to HEC's post graduate education policy. AIOU will not offer these programs in the upcoming semester i.e. autumn 2021.

Interested candidates may avail this golden opportunity and apply for admission in any of the suitable programme based on the eligibility criterion to enhance their education till the extended deadline of March 30, with late fee charges.