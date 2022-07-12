UrduPoint.com

AIOU Offers Aut Semester Admissions From July 15

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University l(AIOU) is commencing admissions for the autumn semester 2022, across the country.

According to AIOU, the admission for the first phase will start on July 15, while admissions in the second phase will start on September 1.

The educational programs offered in the first phase will include Matriculation (General and Dars e Nizami), FA (General and Dars e Nizami), Certificate Courses, BS/B.Sc (Face to Face), M.Phil, and Ph.D programs.

Overseas Pakistanis and citizens of other countries are also eligible for admission in matric, FA and I.Com programs. From admission to exams, all teaching activities will be online for international students.

Admission forms and prospectuses for all the programs will be available on the University's website from July 15.

Admission forms and prospectuses for matric and FA programs will be available on sale points set up at the University's main campus in Islamabad and regional offices in different cities of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that admission in BS/ MSc (face to face), MPhil and PhD programs can only be applied via online system While admission forms for Matric and FA programs can be submitted both manually and online, there will be no need to print and send the admission form to the university in case of online submission.

