AIOU offers B. Ed, M. Ed programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) occupied the most significant position in teachers training across the country by offering courses in B. Ed and M. Ed programs.

After graduating from the university, thousands of its trained teachers were serving the country and shouldering their responsibilities at various educational institutions of the country including schools, colleges and universities.

Admissions offered in the second phase of spring 2021 semester are in progress including one year M.Ed and 1.5, 2.5 and 4-year B.Ed programs, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

M.Ed program has been offered in five different specializations including Elementary Education, Teacher Education, Distance and Non-Formal Education, Science education and Special Education.

The eligibility criteria of 1.5-year B.Ed program is MA, M.Sc /BS/BA (Hons.) with 2nd division. Eligibility for admission in 2.5-year B.Ed Elementary Education is BA / B.

Sc or equivalent in second division whereas candidates with BA/B.Sc in second division could apply for admission in 2.5-year B.Ed in Science Education.

The four-year B. Ed has been offered in three specializations including Science Education, Secondary Teacher Education, school Leadership and Management.

Intermediate with second division is the eligibility criterion for admission in these three specializations.

Admission forms and prospectuses for these programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). Interested candidates can apply online till March 25.

Moreover, the university has also offered admissions in BA (Associate Degree) program in five fields in spring 2021 semester which include BA (Associate Degree) in General Arts, library Science, B.Com, and Mass Communication.

As per director admissions, the university will award associate degree in the relevant field to the graduates of BA program as per the policy of HEC.