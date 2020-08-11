AIOU offers BS in six natural sciences subjects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbl Open University (AIOU) has initiated admission process for BS (4Years) program of six departments of faculty of sciences.

These programmes will be taught face-to-face, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

According to details, AIOU has offered admissions to BS Physics, BS Mathematics, BS Statistics, BS Chemistry, BS Microbiology and BS Computer Sciences in its Autumn semester 2020.

Face to face classes for BS Computer Sciences will be arranged in various regional campuses of the university including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan. Interested candidates can apply for admission through online mode only.

Admission form and prospectus are available online on the university website. The deadline for the submission of admission form is September 08.

The students are required to fill in the online form, print it and deposit 500 processing fee in any of the branch of MCB, ABL, UBL or FWB.

Selected candidates will be informed to deposit the admission fee for the 1st semester through SMS or Email.

They are required to send the printed admission form, challan form for the fee deposited along with the attested copies of testimonials to the university within the stipulated time period, said the release.