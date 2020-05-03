UrduPoint.com
AIOU Offers Four Associate Degree Programs To Overseas Pakistanis

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 01:40 PM

AIOU offers four associate degree programs to overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has offered four Associate Degree programs of Bachelor-level to the overseas Pakistanis, particularly those living in middle East.

These programs are Associate degree in General Group, Commerce Group, Mass Communication and library Information Sciences.

According to Overseas section, Directorate of Regional Services, interested people could take admission in these programs by June 5.

The programs have been offered for Spring 2020 semester. Admission forms and prospectus have been made available on the University website (aiou.edu.pk/overseasdel.asp).

Those holding FA/FSc or equivalent degrees are eligible to enroll themselves in these programs, which are of four-year duration. Exams of these programs will be conducted through Pakistan Foreign Missions abroad.

Over the years a number of overseas Pakistanis, mainly from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman have been benefiting from the AIOU, the only institution in the country that facilitate them in upgrading their education through distance learning system.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum assured intending students that the University, being a public sector institution, would facilitate them in their academic pursuits to maximum extent.

They, he added, are actively engaged in improving quality of education and its contents' delivery system through online mode of education.

He hoped that the eligible people would take advantage of the proposed programs, that have been developed according to the contemporary needs.

