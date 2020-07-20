UrduPoint.com
AIOU Offers Free Education To Transgenders, Prisoners And Disables

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

AIOU offers free education to transgenders, prisoners and disables

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) offers free education to the marginalized and disadvantaged sections of the society, especially transgenders, disables, and prisoners.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum has directed all administrative, servicing and academic departments of the university to work for provision of free education to those who can not afford education due to some financial, social, cultural or even physical constraints.

Director Students Affairs,Rana Tariq Javed informed that AIOU Vice Chancellor was determined to eliminate all obstacles in the process of getting education.

He further added that according to the Vice Chancellor's instructions, nobody would be deprived of the basic right to education because of either poverty or disability, therefore, AIOU would provide free of cost but quality education at the doorsteps of such segments of the society.

AIOU was a national institution and striving hard to realize the dream of 'Education for All', he added.

Rana Tariq said the university had advertised admissions for Autumn 2020 Semester and transgenders, prisoners or individuals with disability might apply for the advertised programs, however, all such interested candidates would submit admission forms in their respective regional offices.

He informed the university did not demand even registration fee from the blind people. AIOU not only granted fee concession but also offered scholarships to its students, he added.

It is to mention here that the AIOU has offered admission to Matric (general), Matric (Dars-e-Nizami), FA (general), FA (Dars-e-Nizami), and I Com. Overseas Pakistani who are living in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Behrain, Oman, Kwait, and America can also take admission in these programmes. They can download admission form university's website.

