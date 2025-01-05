AIOU Offers Free Matric Education To Children Of Balochistan, Ex-FATA & GB
Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood Sunday said that Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) offered free Matric education to children of Balochistan, Ex-FATA, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).
Nasir Mahmood said this while sharing details about the free education policy for matric education.
"By making education accessible to children in remote and neglected regions, we can uplift these far-flung areas," he noted.
Admissions for the Spring 2025 semester are open for programs ranging from matric to PhD.
Children residing in these areas can avail themselves of free education by contacting the university's regional campuses in their respective regions.
Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood emphasised that the university had redirected its educational mission toward underprivileged areas.
He highlighted, "The university will further strengthen its educational network to provide facilities to children residing in the most neglected remote areas, ensuring they have access to educational opportunities comparable to those available in urban regions."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025
Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal
India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..
CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations
PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish
PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast
Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow
Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches
Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA inspected over 150,000 food units last year1 minute ago
-
USKT holds annual get-together2 minutes ago
-
AIOU offers Free Matric Education to Children of Balochistan, Ex-FATA & GB2 minutes ago
-
LGH provided dialysis to over 18,000 patients in 20242 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on 97th birth anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate condemns terrorist attack in Turbat2 minutes ago
-
NA speaker stresses self-determination as fundamental right for Kashmiris2 minutes ago
-
Dera police foil dacoity attempt, recover looted goods2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah condemns terrorist attack in Turbat2 minutes ago
-
Peace in KP vital for Pakistan's prosperity: Muqam12 minutes ago
-
CTD wraps up 2024 with 52 operations, 565 extremist accounts blocked12 minutes ago
-
Pucar-15 gets 1.5 mln calls, 83% hoax calls in 202412 minutes ago