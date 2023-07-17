Open Menu

AIOU Offers Matric, F.A Programs For Int'l Students

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 03:30 PM

AIOU offers Matric, F.A programs for int'l students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has offered admissions in Matric and intermediate programs in the first phase of the autumn semester of 2023 for Overseas Pakistani and international students.

According to the university, the last date to apply for these programs is August 15, 2023, and students can only apply online. AIOU is the only university in the country providing educational opportunities for Pakistanis living all over the world.

AIOU is offering more than 40 educational programs for international students from the semester autumn 2021 by using the latest online technologies.

In the last semester, more than 460 students enrolled from 36 countries including Australia, Russia, South Korea, Japan, China, America, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Spain, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Turkey, South Africa, Iran, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, and others.

Vice-Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has set a target to enrol 10,000 international students in the next five years.

It is pertinent to mention here that these programs for international students are offered through the learning management system.

All teaching activities from admissions to examinations will be online. For more details about these programs, students can contact International Collaboration and Exchange Office at +92519057165, +92519250175 or email at overseas@aiou.edu.pk.

