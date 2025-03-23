AIOU Offers Russian Language Course
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) In a significant step towards promoting international languages, Allama Iqbal Open University has introduced a three-month, face-to-face Russian language course.
According to the AIOU, the course will be conducted under the supervision of an expert and experienced Russian instructor. Classes will be held three days a week, with each session lasting three hours.
To facilitate students, two groups (Morning session 10 am to 1 pm) and afternoon session (2 pm to 5 pm) have been formed. Last date for admission is April 10, while classes will commence on April 14.
For online registration and further information, students can contact the university’s Director of International Affairs, Dr. Zahid Majeed, at his phone number 0321-6840501 or via official email: zahid_majeed@aiou.
edu.pk.
The university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, is keen on providing young individuals with global education and employment opportunities.
The university has also introduced short-term courses in Turkish, Chinese, and Japanese languages. Additionally, special offices have been set up on campus to support the promotion of these languages.
The Russian language course is being offered in collaboration with Allama Iqbal Open University, the Ministry of Education, and the Russian Federation’s Center for International Cooperation.
The students’ performance will be assessed continuously, followed by a final examination. Successful candidates will be awarded an officially recognized certificate, which will be beneficial for Master’s and Ph.D. scholarships in Russia and Central Asian countries.
Recent Stories
Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries
4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Grand rally held by NPCIHA to mark Pakistan Resolution Day6 minutes ago
-
AIOU offers Russian Language Course6 minutes ago
-
Hiking during Ramazan offers several health benefits16 minutes ago
-
Honoring KP’s Achievers: Official Awards website launched16 minutes ago
-
UAF celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day enthusiastically16 minutes ago
-
Government College University celebrates Pakistan day16 minutes ago
-
DC urges citizens to play role in Pakistan’s progress on Pakistan Day26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day marked with patriotic fervor in Muzaffargarh26 minutes ago
-
Magsi emphasizes science and technology for national progress on Pakistan Day26 minutes ago
-
Large quantity of seized narcotics destroyed in Layyah36 minutes ago
-
MPA Rana Abdul Mannan hosts Muzaffargarh’s largest free medical camp on Pakistan Day36 minutes ago
-
DC leads flag hoisting, rally to mark Pakistan Day46 minutes ago