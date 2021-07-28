AIOU offers twenty-three educational programs for overseas Pakistanis

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has offered twenty-three educational programs for the overseas Pakistanis in autumn 22021 semester.

According to the AIOU, the admission in matriculation, intermediate and I. Com programs have already begun, however, admission in other programs will commence from September 1, 2021.

The university is offering these programs through online management system and all academic activities ranging from admission to the issuance of certificate/degree will be managed online.

Overseas Pakistanis can download admission application form from the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). For further information, they can contact International Collaboration and Exchange Office on these numbers +92519057165, +92519250175.

The programs to be offered on September 1 include Associate Degree in Arts, Islamic Banking, Human Resource Management and Marketing, BBA as well as BS in Accounting & Finance, Arabic, English, Gender &Women Studies, library and Information Sciences, etc.

Furthermore, certificate courses in school Leadership, French Language as well as six post graduate diplomas are, also, included in these programs.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU is the only Pakistani university which is playing a key role in extending its educational network to overseas Pakistanis. Now overseas Pakistanis residing in any country of the world can get admission in AIOU to enhance their educational qualification. Previously university only catered educational needs of Pakistanis based in middle East.

This, indeed, is a clear reflection of visionary leadership of Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU to consider overseas Pakistanis as an important segment of our society which has enabled them not only to enhance their skills and expertise but also generate foreign revenue for the country.