Sun 22nd December 2019 | 01:40 PM

AIOU opens admissions in 'Organic Kitchen Gardening'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :The department of Agricultural Sciences, Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has planned a two-week short course of 'Organic Kitchen Gardening' to teach some basics of house-hold practices of this particular field.

This will be Islamabad- based course, classes would be held here at the main Campus in the department of agricultural sciences.

The course contents have been prepared, keeping in view daily needs and health benefits, as per the instructions of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

According to the Chairman, Agricultural Sciences, a person of any age group, male or female who can write and speak urdu can apply for the course.

The desiring persons should submit application along with a passport-size photo and a copy of ID card or form 'B' to the department of Agricultural Sciences byFebruary 13.

The application should have complete address and mobile number. The classes will be started on February 17 at the main Campus.

