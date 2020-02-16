UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Opens Its Matric/FA Admissions Till Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 12:40 PM

AIOU opens its Matric/FA admissions till Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will keep open its first-phase of admissions Semester Spring, 2020 till Friday.

According to Director Admissions Mian Muhammad Riaz, academic programs being offered in the first-phase include Matric and F.A.

The second phase will begin from March 2, through which applications will be invited for Master, B.Ed (Associate degree) and teachers' training programs, said a news release.

The applications for the admissions of Matric, F.

A programs will be received till February 21.

The AIOU has activated its 51 regional offices across the country to guide and help the interested students in the admission process.

It may be mentioned here that the University has declared providing free education at the Matric-level to students from Baluchistan and the tribal areas, as a part of its plan of facilitating the marginalized sections of the society in education process.

