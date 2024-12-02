AIOU opens Matric to Ph. D admissions from Jan 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) will open its Matric to Ph. D admissions for the Semester Spring 2025 simultaneously across the country from January 1.

To save precious time of students, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood instructed all faculties, academic departments and director admissions to offer all admissions in a single phase to reduce the admission processing time and enable the students to complete their studies in time, said a press release on Monday.

It is to mention here that previously, the university used to offer admissions in two phases in each semester.

In the first phase, programs such as Matriculation, FA, BS (face-to-face), MS, MPhil, and PhD were offered, while in the second phase admissions were offered in BS (ODL), Associate Degree Programs, Teachers’ Training Programs, and Postgraduate Programs.

However, under the new policy, admissions for all these programs will now begin in a single phase starting January 1, 2025.

This initiative is expected to save time and streamline all academic activities, from admissions to book distribution, tutor appointments, workshops, examinations, and announcement of results. Additionally, this step fulfills a long-standing demand of students, who have been requesting that all programs be offered simultaneously so they can have a clear understanding of the University’s admission schedule.