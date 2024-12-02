Open Menu

AIOU Opens Matric To Ph. D Admissions From Jan 1

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM

AIOU opens Matric to Ph. D admissions from Jan 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) will open its Matric to Ph. D admissions for the Semester Spring 2025 simultaneously across the country from January 1.

To save precious time of students, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood instructed all faculties, academic departments and director admissions to offer all admissions in a single phase to reduce the admission processing time and enable the students to complete their studies in time, said a press release on Monday.

It is to mention here that previously, the university used to offer admissions in two phases in each semester.

In the first phase, programs such as Matriculation, FA, BS (face-to-face), MS, MPhil, and PhD were offered, while in the second phase admissions were offered in BS (ODL), Associate Degree Programs, Teachers’ Training Programs, and Postgraduate Programs.

However, under the new policy, admissions for all these programs will now begin in a single phase starting January 1, 2025.

This initiative is expected to save time and streamline all academic activities, from admissions to book distribution, tutor appointments, workshops, examinations, and announcement of results. Additionally, this step fulfills a long-standing demand of students, who have been requesting that all programs be offered simultaneously so they can have a clear understanding of the University’s admission schedule.

Related Topics

Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University January All From

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

4 hours ago
 KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan