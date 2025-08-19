AIOU opens registration for convocation 2025; deadline set as August 31

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) started its registration of convocation 2025 with deadline fixed as August 31, 2025.

The graduates who completed their programs between Autumn 2022 and Autumn 2024, with 70% marks or above, are eligible to apply for participation.

The colorful convocation ceremonies will be held in major cities of Pakistan: Islamabad (November 12), Quetta (November 23), Lahore (December 7), Peshawar (December 21) and Karachi (January 4, 2026). The prestigious gatherings will be graced by the President of Pakistan, governors and Federal & provincial ministers, who will award degrees and gold medals to the successful graduates, said a press release on Tuesday.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, stated this convocation is not only the recognition of the student's hard work and achievements but also a lifelong honor and an inspiring message of encouragement for future generations, adding, "The university is striving to provide maximum facilitation to all eligible graduates so that they may complete their registration on time and become part of this grand celebration of their success."

Eligible students can register online at https://convocation.aiou.edu.pk.

For further information, graduates may also contact the Controller of Examinations, Muhammad Zahid Akhtar Khaki, at 051-9571717 or via email at [email protected].