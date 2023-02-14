AIOU opens spring semester admission

UrduPoint.com

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Local Campus Regional Director Qaiser Abbas Kazmi said that the admission schedule for the spring 2023 semester has been released and sent to all regional offices and tutors.

He was addressing to introductory session with the tutors in Khanewal about the semester spring 2023 admissions.

Admissions would continue till February 21, 2023, while admissions for BS Science subjects, MPhil, and Ph.D. until February 15.

Apart from this, other admissions are starting from the first of March 2023.

He directed the tutors to play their role with the Allama Iqbal Open University administration in making the admission campaign successful in their areas.

