AIOU organized tutors training meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :A tutor training meeting was held at government boys high school Khushab for checking the papers of Allama Iqbal Open University's STE examination semester autumn 2020.

In which Regional Incharge AIOU Sargodha Region Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain briefed the tutors about the procedure of checking the papers of STE examinations.

He said that tutor's training was being conducted in almost all tehsils of Sargodha region.

Regional incharge said that admissions for the semester autumn 2021 will start from July 15 while the process of appointment of new tutors was underway.

He said that tutors can contact the Regional Office on 048-3211218 for any kind of information.