AIOU organizes a seminar on Iqbal and Maulana Rumi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :A seminar on "Iqbal and Maulana Rumi" was organized by Allama Iqbal Open University in continuation of the celebration of Iqbal Week under the auspices of Iqbal Chair on Tasawuf and Muslim Thoughts at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik, Chairman Iqbal Chair presided over the ceremony, while Prof. Dr. Sahibzada Sajdul Rehman, Chairman Sirat-ul-Nabi Chair, was the chief guest of the ceremony. Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, Chairman urdu Department, was the keynote speaker.

Dr. Arshad Mahmood Nashad, Senior Teacher of Urdu Department was also among the speakers while Muhammad Rafiq Tahir, Incharge Centre of excellence hosted the function.

While giving a lecture on the collaboration of Iqbal and Rumi, Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal liked Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi and used to acknowledge him as his peer and mentor.

He said that the focus of the poetry and mystic teachings of the two senior leaders is love for the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him. He said that Allama Iqbal used to write Maulana Rumi "Pir-e-Rumi" and himself "Mureed-e-Hindi" in his work.

He explained in detail the intellectual connections between Allama Iqbal and Rumi, and the influence of Maulana Rumi on Iqbal's thoughts. Abdul Aziz Sahir said that Iqbal and Maulana Rumi have represented the nation in similar difficult times (Halako Khan, Genghis Khan, and Imperialism).

Dr. Abdulaziz Sahir also narrated the story of Mi'raj and shared the story of Maulana Rumi and Shams Tabriz's friendship and love.

He said that in the Muslim world, Maulana means only Maulana Rumi, while Allama means Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Referring to the Chishti order, he said that Maulana Rumi has only one monastery which is in Konya while his books are available everywhere.

He said that there are centers in the name of Maulana Rumi all over the world, and there is no language into which the Maulana's works has not been translated.

He said that after the passage of centuries, the name of the two elders of the nation is still bright and the new generation needs to benefit from the thoughts of Iqbal and the Sufi teachings of Maulana Rumi.