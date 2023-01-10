UrduPoint.com

AIOU Organizes An Extension Lecture On Seerat E Tayyiba

Published January 10, 2023

AIOU organizes an extension lecture on Seerat e Tayyiba

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Seerat Un Nabi (SAWW) chair, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday organized an extension lecture on " Society manners: in light of Seerat e tayyiba ".

Renown scholar, Dr. Yousaf Farooqi presided over the event. A well-known researcher, and religious scholar Jamia Islamia Imdadia Faisalabad, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Zahid, gave a detailed lecture on " Society manners: in light of Seerat e tayyiba ".

Sahibzada Sajid Ur Rahman hosted the event. Senior Advisor, PMU, Muhammad Rafiq Tahir, faculty members, and students also attended the event.

Mufti Muhammad Zahid, in his lecture, shed light on the etiquette and manners of society considering Seerat e Tayyiba. Every hadith of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is full of ethics. His whole life revolves around ethics and respect.

Quoting the events and hadiths of the Prophet's life, Mufti Zahid said that no one can negate knowledge and information focused on ethics and manners, provided in Qur'an and the Hadith.

He further said that the work of preservation of hadiths was done the most in the subcontinent. There is a need to convey Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)' life to the common people in simple words for the betterment of individuals and society.

Prof. Dr. Sahibzada Sajidur Rehman introduced Maulana Mufti Muhammad Zahid in his welcome speech and said that Maulana Zahid has a great command on the Seerat e Tayyiba.

Dr. Yousaf Farooqui said that there is a close relationship between society and civilization, and Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) created a civilization.

Mohammad Rafiq Tahir explained the aims and objectives of the center of excellence and chairs established in AIOU.

