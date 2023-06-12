UrduPoint.com

AIOU Organizes An Extension Lecture On Seerat-e-Tayyaba

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

AIOU organizes an extension lecture on Seerat-e-Tayyaba

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Youth needs to be trained in the light of the Holy Prophet (SAWW)'s life to establish a righteous and happy society which will lead the entire humanity towards peace and tranquillity.

This was said by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yusuf Farooqui in an extension lecture on "Prophet's (SAWW) style of Education and Training" organized by Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

He said that we should learn the method of education and training from the Holy Prophet (PUBH).

He (SAWW) had adopted the method of teaching by practical to describe the problem in a better way.

This extension lecture was presided over by the Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi while Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yusuf Farooqui was the special guest.

Head, Seerat Chair, Prof. Dr. Sahibzada Sajid Ur Rehman, Senior Advisor, Center of Excellence, Prof. Muhammad Rafiq Tahir, and Dr.

Hafiz Muhammad Sajjad from the faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies hosted the ceremony.

Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi said that the teaching methods of the Holy Prophet (SAWW) are the most important aspect of the Prophet's life. Holy Prophet (PBUH) gave his companions the mission to carry forward the responsibility of education.

Sahibzada Sajid Ur Rehman said that Holy Prophet (PBUH) produced Abu Bakr (R.A), Umar (R.A), Usman (R.A), and Ali (R.A) through education and training. Muslims ruled half of the world due to the education and training of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said that Seerat Chair started a series of seminars a year ago to promote the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW), today is the 13th event of this series.

Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik, Head Iqbal Chair, said that the discussion based on Islamic teachings enlightens the mind. We are grateful to Sahibzada Sajid Ur Rahman for providing us with this opportunity.

