AIOU Organizes Christmas Event To Promote Religious Harmony In Country

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :A magnificent event was arranged here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to show solidarity with the University's Christian employees which was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

The event was largely attended by Christian employees and their family members. Principal Officers were also present on the occasion.

In the ceremony, Christmas cake was cut. On this occasion, the Christian community expressed good wishes for the development and prosperity of the country.

Pastor Obaid Sadiq of Rawalpindi read selected verses from the Bible, in his speech, he emphasized interfaith harmony, national security, as well as human well-being on a global scale.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood emphasized the need of making collective efforts to promote and strengthen religious tolerance, peace, and harmony in the country.

He added that all prophets have taught love, tolerance, forgiveness, and justice.

Furthermore, the Constitution of Pakistan grants religious freedom to all minorities, and they are free to follow and practice their religious beliefs and teachings as citizens of Pakistan.

He concluded his address by asserting that cooperation and collaboration are required for further progress and development of the university and that AIOU does not discriminate between its staff and workers based on color and creed.

He expressed his warm wishes for the Christian community on the eve of Christmas.

