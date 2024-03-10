AIOU Organizes First Alumni Homecoming
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) hosted an inaugural alumni homecoming ceremony and dinner during which former students reconnected with fellows.
The event was graced by distinguished guests, including renowned urdu poet Iftikhar Arif, prominent columnist and analyst Muhammad Izhar ul Haq, Director General of Pakistan Institute of education Dr. Shahid Soroya, Chairperson of Pakistan academy of Literature Dr. Najeeba Arif, and Vice-Chancellor of Health Service Academy (NIH) Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan.
The alumni participants at the event included Lt. Gen. Asif Mumtaz Sukhera, Executive Director of National Language Promotion Department, Dr. Rashid Hameed, renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Afzal Bashir, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, Dr. Zahid Majeed (AIOU), Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Chaudhry (AIOU), and others.
The Directorate of Student Advisory and Counselling Services (DSA&CS), AIOU, organized this homecoming event. Vice Chancellor, alumni and other participants congratulated the Director, DSA&CS, Syed Ghulam Kazim Ali, and his team for the excellent arrangements.
The AIOU alumni expressed their gratitude to the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, for providing them with an opportunity to come together and reminisce about old memories and the time they spent at AIOU.
They acknowledged that the university played a vital role in their lives and that they consider themselves to be family members of AIOU.
The alumni vowed to always be there to contribute to the prosperity and progress of the University.
Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that AIOU has completed 50 years of its establishment and around 50 lac students have graduated in this period. "The alumni are our proud and they are playing their full role for the development and betterment of the country", he said.
Iftikhar Arif while congratulating on the 50th anniversary of AIOU said that he had been associated with the university as a member of the executive council. He said that the educational services of this university are commendable.
Iftikhar Arif also recited his ghazals and a few stanzas from his poetry.
Muhammad Izha rul Haq said that the alumni of AIOU are lucky that they can come to their alma mater. "I am a graduate of Dhaka University where I am unable to go", he said.
Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, Dean, Faculty of Sciences, Prof. Dr. Hajra Ahmed, Dr. Tahira Bibi and Director Student Affairs, Syed Ghulam Kazim Ali also spoke at the event.
