AIOU Organizes Grand Na‘atia Mushaira To Express Love For The Holy Prophet
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) on the blessed occasion of Ashra Rehmat-ul-Lil Aalameen has hosted a dignified and faith-inspiring Na‘atia Mushaira that illuminated the hearts of the audience with the warmth of love for the Holy Prophet ?.
In this spiritually uplifting gathering, renowned Na‘t reciters and poets from Rawalpindi and Islamabad presented their tributes in melodious and heartfelt voices, offering flowers of devotion and love in the sacred court of the Prophet ?. Their passionate style and soul-enriching verses filled the hall with light and spiritual ecstasy. The audience repeatedly echoed with “Subhan Allah, Subhan Allah” and many declared this blessed gathering to be one of the most memorable moments of their lives, said a press release on Tuesday.
The chief guest of the ceremony was the country’s celebrated Na‘t reciter, Arsh Hashmi. The event was attended by the University’s Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Registrar Raja Umar Younis, along with other principal officers, distinguished faculty members, and a large number of students.
The Na‘t reciters included Professor Jaleel Aali, Dr. Kashif Irfan, Dr. Junaid Azar, Dr. Mehnaz Anjum, Dr. Abid Siyal, Dr. Asad Munir, Dr. Qasim Yaqoob, Dr. Shiraz Zaidi, Farzand Hashmi and other well-known personalities, who in their unique styles offered tributes of devotion that captivated the hearts of the attendees.
This Na‘atia Mushaira was not merely a literary event, but rather a grand spiritual gathering of love for the Prophet ?, which further revived and brightened the flame of devotion to the Messenger of Allah ? in every heart.
The Mushaira was jointly organized by the Institute of Educational Technology and the Faculty of Social Sciences. At the conclusion of the gathering, the University’s Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood presented commemorative shields to the Na‘t reciters and paid rich tribute to their beautiful expressions of devotion.
