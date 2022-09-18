ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has organized sixth 2-day international conference on "Research and Practices in Education".

Faculty of Education is organizing this conference on September 26 and 27 with the perspective of "Education for Future".

International speakers of the conference include: Dr. Jason Laker , Professor of Higher Education, Student Affairs, and Community Development and Chair of the Department of Counselor Education at San José State University (SJSU) in California, USA and Dr. Faith Muirhead, Senior Associate Director of the Professional Development Center at the University of Delaware, Newark, USA.

159 papers will be presented in oral and round table discussions and poster presentations in this conference.

Along with science, technology, engineering and mathematics education, panel discussions will also be held on both days of the conference on 'Education for the Future'.

Best practices in research and education will be showcased by non-governmental organizations (Education and Awareness Institute, Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education and Sahar Institute of Emerging Careers).

Dean of Faculty of Education, Professor Dr. Nasir Mehmood will preside over this conference.

The organizers of the conference include Prof. Dr. Fazlur Rahman, Prof. Dr. Tanzeela Nabil, Dr. Naveed Sultana, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal, Dr. Tanveer Afzal, Dr. Athar Hussain, Dr. Ayub Buzdar and Dr. Azhar Majeed Qureshi.