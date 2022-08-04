UrduPoint.com

AIOU Organizes Jashn E Azadi Walk

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2022 | 05:10 PM

AIOU organizes Jashn e Azadi walk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has organized an awareness walk in connection with the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

Deans, principal officers, teachers, and students participated in the walk, while they were holding national flags in their hands and chanting slogans of 'Long live Pakistan'. Registrar AIOU, Raja Umer Younis led the walk organized by Directorate of Student Affairs, AIOU.

A collective prayer was offered for the army personnel who were martyred in the helicopter crash and the flood victims.

Registrar, Raja Umer Younis paid tribute to the martyrs. He said that Pakistan came into being because of the sacrifices and long struggle of our elders, so every Pakistani should play a role in the development of the country.

He said that August is the month of commitment and children have to pay special attention to education to show their love for Pakistan and give this country a prominent place in the world.

Dr. Mahmood ul Hasan Butt said that Pakistan is not only a gift for us but also a responsibility and we have to play our part to fulfill this responsibility.

He said that children should continue their studies with high spirits and contribute to the progress of this country.

Dean, Faculty of Arabic, Prof. Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi said that August is a month of gratitude for us because in this month we were blessed with an independent country. Freedom is a blessing and our elders have given us freedom at the cost of their lives.

He said that as a teacher and as a student we have to recall that for what purposes this country was attained.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU is celebrating August as independence month and have scheduled different activities throughout the month.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Army Martyrs Shaheed Education Flood Student Progress Independence Allama Iqbal Open University August Prayer (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Arab Love

Recent Stories

ECP all set to hold general elections as it finali ..

ECP all set to hold general elections as it finalizes delimitations of constitue ..

26 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral poli ..

Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral political, economic and trade ties

53 minutes ago
 Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus ..

Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus sugar last crushing season

1 hour ago
 Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens ..

Netherlands bound squad to face Pakistan Shaheens before departure

2 hours ago
 The General Secretariat of the Organization of Isl ..

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Welcomes the ..

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic C ..

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Receives the Consul ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.