AIOU organizes Jashn e Azadi walk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has organized an awareness walk in connection with the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

Deans, principal officers, teachers, and students participated in the walk, while they were holding national flags in their hands and chanting slogans of 'Long live Pakistan'. Registrar AIOU, Raja Umer Younis led the walk organized by Directorate of Student Affairs, AIOU.

A collective prayer was offered for the army personnel who were martyred in the helicopter crash and the flood victims.

Registrar, Raja Umer Younis paid tribute to the martyrs. He said that Pakistan came into being because of the sacrifices and long struggle of our elders, so every Pakistani should play a role in the development of the country.

He said that August is the month of commitment and children have to pay special attention to education to show their love for Pakistan and give this country a prominent place in the world.

Dr. Mahmood ul Hasan Butt said that Pakistan is not only a gift for us but also a responsibility and we have to play our part to fulfill this responsibility.

He said that children should continue their studies with high spirits and contribute to the progress of this country.

Dean, Faculty of Arabic, Prof. Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi said that August is a month of gratitude for us because in this month we were blessed with an independent country. Freedom is a blessing and our elders have given us freedom at the cost of their lives.

He said that as a teacher and as a student we have to recall that for what purposes this country was attained.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU is celebrating August as independence month and have scheduled different activities throughout the month.