UrduPoint.com

AIOU Organizes National Seerat Writers Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2022 | 12:40 PM

AIOU organizes National Seerat Writers Conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :A two-day National Seerat Writers Conference will be commencing tomorrow (Wednesday) here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on "History and Services of Seerat Nigari in Pakistan: Contemporary Trends and New Perspectives".

Renowned Scholars and Seerat writers from all over Pakistan are invited to participate in the conference.

Scholars and researchers who have written books on the life of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) and highlighted the various aspects of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW)'s life will also be participating from all over the country.

Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain is the chief guest of the opening ceremony while Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof.

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum will preside over the session. Prof. Dr. Sahibzada Sajid-ur-Rehman, Head for Seerat-Un-Nabi chair will explain the aims and objectives of the conference.

Muhammad Rafiq Tahir, Senior Advisor, Center of Excellence/Head of the Project Management Unit will introduce the three chairs established by AIOU and highlight their objectives and goals.

Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology, Prof. Dr. Qibla Ayaz is the keynote speaker of the inaugural session.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Allama Iqbal Open University All From CII

Recent Stories

US Ambassador Donald Bloom hopes to strengthen rel ..

US Ambassador Donald Bloom hopes to strengthen relations with Pakistan

46 minutes ago
 Rupee touches all-time low of 205.5 interbank mark ..

Rupee touches all-time low of 205.5 interbank market

58 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal leaves for Iran on two-day official vis ..

FM Bilawal leaves for Iran on two-day official visit

1 hour ago
 PIA flight returns from war-torn Syria with 169 Pa ..

PIA flight returns from war-torn Syria with 169 Pakistanis on board

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.