AIOU organizes National Seerat Writers Conference

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :A two-day National Seerat Writers Conference will be commencing tomorrow (Wednesday) here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on "History and Services of Seerat Nigari in Pakistan: Contemporary Trends and New Perspectives".

Renowned Scholars and Seerat writers from all over Pakistan are invited to participate in the conference.

Scholars and researchers who have written books on the life of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) and highlighted the various aspects of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW)'s life will also be participating from all over the country.

Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain is the chief guest of the opening ceremony while Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof.

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum will preside over the session. Prof. Dr. Sahibzada Sajid-ur-Rehman, Head for Seerat-Un-Nabi chair will explain the aims and objectives of the conference.

Muhammad Rafiq Tahir, Senior Advisor, Center of Excellence/Head of the Project Management Unit will introduce the three chairs established by AIOU and highlight their objectives and goals.

Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology, Prof. Dr. Qibla Ayaz is the keynote speaker of the inaugural session.