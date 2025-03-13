Open Menu

AIOU Organizes Seminar On "Care Economy & Its Relevance To Pakistani Women's Lives"

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 01:40 PM

AIOU organizes seminar on "Care Economy & Its Relevance to Pakistani Women's Lives"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) organized an important seminar yesterday on "The Care Economy and Its Relevance to Pakistani Women's Lives."

The event focused on the role of women in the care sector and its economic and social impacts.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Shahla Tabasum, Head of the Gender Studies Department at Fatima Jinnah Women University, delivered a detailed discussion on the concept of the care economy. She highlighted unpaid domestic labor, childcare, elderly care, and healthcare services as integral yet unrecognized components of economic structures.

Dr. Tabasum emphasized that traditional economic systems fail to acknowledge women’s unpaid labor, resulting in the undervaluation of their contributions. She called for policy reforms to formally recognize the care sector and ensure women receive economic benefits for their work.

Dr. Tabasum further pointed out that existing office and economic systems are designed primarily for men, overlooking the responsibilities of women.

She suggested that workplaces and policies should be reshaped to accommodate family-oriented needs, enabling working women to balance their professional and domestic responsibilities.

A more inclusive system should provide flexible workplaces, childcare facilities, and a supportive environment, ensuring equal economic and social opportunities for women.

The seminar gathered academics, researchers, students, and social activists, who engaged in discussions on women's economic empowerment, gender equality, and policy-making.

Participants unanimously agreed on the need for practical measures at both societal and governmental levels to recognize and strengthen women’s role in the care sector.

AIOU reaffirmed its commitment to fostering academic discussions on gender and economic justice, aiming to strengthen the principles of equality and economic fairness.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..

15 hours ago
 UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

15 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for coopera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..

15 hours ago
 King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Cop ..

King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen

16 hours ago
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number aucti ..

Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of M ..

Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women

17 hours ago
 Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, ..

Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..

17 hours ago
 UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military in ..

UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..

17 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Ras ..

International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..

17 hours ago
 Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan