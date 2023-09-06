Open Menu

AIOU Organizes Seminar On Climate Change

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :A one-day seminar was organized by the Faculty of Sciences at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to raise awareness on "Significance of Bilateral Relations: Forging Sustainable Partnerships for Climate Action between Africa and Pakistan".

The speakers highlighted the urgent need to tackle climate change at the international level as Africa and Pakistan were among the region's most severely affected by it, a news release said on Wednesday.

They also emphasized that Pakistan and Africa had had a long-standing relationship since the independence movement.

They said Pakistan was contributing to peace-keeping missions in many African countries, and stressed the importance of strengthening the economic, social, and cultural ties between the two nations.

Dean, Faculty of Sciences, Prof. Dr. Irshad Ahmed Arshad, emphasized the need for immediate action on climate change.

Speakers at the seminar included Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khan, Head of the Department of politics and International Relations, International Islamic University, and Dr. Shahid Mahmood from the Institute of Soil and Environment, Arid Agriculture University.

Chairperson of the Department of Environmental Sciences AIOU, Dr. Sofia Khalid expressed gratitude to Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood and the Dean of Faculty of Sciences for their support in organizing the event.

