AIOU organizes seminar on importance of oral history in pashtun culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :A seminar 'Importance of Oral History in Pashtun Culture' was held here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday.

Speakers at the seminar emphasized the need for joint efforts to find and preserve lost traditions.

The seminar was organized by the Chair of Creating Archives of Intelligentsia of Pakistan AIOU and presided over by Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik, well-known Pashtun historian and writer Dr Abaseen Yousafzai was the keynote speaker.

Talking about the history of Pashtun culture, Dr. Abaseen Yousafzai said that the Pashtuns did not write their history until 100 years ago.

He said that the culture of Pakhtun has reached to a new generation through folklore and traditional stories, and the power of storytelling keeps history alive.

"Shalwar Qameez is also a part of Pakhtun culture which has been given the status of national dress. Abbasin Yousafzai also highlighted the traditions of hospitality, hujra and jirga in Pakhtun culture." He said,"All our cultures are related to each other and are integrated." Other speakers included the head history chair, Inamullah Sheikh, and senior Advisor Muhammad Rafiq Tahir.

Inamullah Sheikh said,"There is a need to preserve integrity." He said,"Thanks to storytelling, history is alive today." Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik said,"There is a need to pay attention to literature to preserve traditions."Mohammad Rafiq Tahir in detail explained the aims and objectives of establishing the Centre of Excellence.