AIOU Organizes Seminar On “Nurturing Children’s Development During Ramzan"
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) In observance of the holy month of Ramzan, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) successfully hosted a seminar titled " Nurturing Children’s development during Ramadan: Based on the Nurturing framework ".
Organized by the department of Early Childhood education & Elementary Teacher Education, the event was specially designed for university-employed parents, equipping them with practical strategies to ensure the healthy upbringing and development of their children during this sacred month.
Dr. Jehan Ara Assistant Professor, Early Childhood Education & Elementary Teacher Education served as the resource person, delivering an insightful session on childcare, health, and development.
She emphasized the importance of balanced nutrition, a positive environment, physical activities, and mental well-being for children's overall growth.
During the seminar, key challenges faced by children during Ramadan, such as imbalanced diets, fatigue, disrupted sleep patterns, and reduced academic focus, were discussed.
Dr. Jehan Ara provided practical solutions, recommending that children should get 9 to 12 hours of sleep, follow a structured daily routine, and be provided with nutrient-rich meals to support their physical and cognitive well-being.
Highlighting the risk of dehydration due to fasting, she advised parents to ensure sufficient water and fluid intake post-Iftar.
She also stressed the importance of limiting screen time to promote healthy sleep cycles and encouraged parents to have their children spend time in natural sunlight to prevent Vitamin D deficiency.
The seminar served as a valuable resource for parents, offering expert guidance on nurturing their children’s health and well-being throughout Ramadan. AIOU remains committed to fostering initiatives that support the holistic development of children and their families.
Recent Stories
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024
Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..
AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..
EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nation pays homage to Habib Jalib on 32nd death anniversary6 minutes ago
-
AIOU organizes seminar on “Nurturing Children’s Development during Ramzan"6 minutes ago
-
DC visits Ramzan Sahulat bazaar16 minutes ago
-
3167 shopkeepers so far arrested in Ramzan16 minutes ago
-
Iran condemns terrorist attack on passenger train in Balochistan26 minutes ago
-
Gillani pays tribute to security forces for eliminating terrorits involved at Jaffar Express attack36 minutes ago
-
Robber killed, 2 flee after shootout with Pirwadhai Police36 minutes ago
-
Dhamial Police nab thief, recover stolen Rs 1.73536 minutes ago
-
Pakistan denounces Indian ban on two Kashmiri organizations46 minutes ago
-
Agreement with 60 Schools for free education to families of martyrs in Kohat56 minutes ago
-
Unidentified persons kill man56 minutes ago
-
Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance operation continues1 hour ago