AIOU organizes seminar on “Nurturing Children’s Development during Ramzan"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) In observance of the holy month of Ramzan, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) successfully hosted a seminar titled " Nurturing Children’s development during Ramadan: Based on the Nurturing framework ".

Organized by the department of Early Childhood education & Elementary Teacher Education, the event was specially designed for university-employed parents, equipping them with practical strategies to ensure the healthy upbringing and development of their children during this sacred month.

Dr. Jehan Ara Assistant Professor, Early Childhood Education & Elementary Teacher Education served as the resource person, delivering an insightful session on childcare, health, and development.

She emphasized the importance of balanced nutrition, a positive environment, physical activities, and mental well-being for children's overall growth.

During the seminar, key challenges faced by children during Ramadan, such as imbalanced diets, fatigue, disrupted sleep patterns, and reduced academic focus, were discussed.

Dr. Jehan Ara provided practical solutions, recommending that children should get 9 to 12 hours of sleep, follow a structured daily routine, and be provided with nutrient-rich meals to support their physical and cognitive well-being.

Highlighting the risk of dehydration due to fasting, she advised parents to ensure sufficient water and fluid intake post-Iftar.

She also stressed the importance of limiting screen time to promote healthy sleep cycles and encouraged parents to have their children spend time in natural sunlight to prevent Vitamin D deficiency.

The seminar served as a valuable resource for parents, offering expert guidance on nurturing their children’s health and well-being throughout Ramadan. AIOU remains committed to fostering initiatives that support the holistic development of children and their families.