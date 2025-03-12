Open Menu

AIOU Organizes Seminar On “Nurturing Children’s Development During Ramzan"

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 01:20 PM

AIOU organizes seminar on “Nurturing Children’s Development during Ramzan"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) In observance of the holy month of Ramzan, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) successfully hosted a seminar titled " Nurturing Children’s development during Ramadan: Based on the Nurturing framework ".

Organized by the department of Early Childhood education & Elementary Teacher Education, the event was specially designed for university-employed parents, equipping them with practical strategies to ensure the healthy upbringing and development of their children during this sacred month.

Dr. Jehan Ara Assistant Professor, Early Childhood Education & Elementary Teacher Education served as the resource person, delivering an insightful session on childcare, health, and development.

She emphasized the importance of balanced nutrition, a positive environment, physical activities, and mental well-being for children's overall growth.

During the seminar, key challenges faced by children during Ramadan, such as imbalanced diets, fatigue, disrupted sleep patterns, and reduced academic focus, were discussed.

Dr. Jehan Ara provided practical solutions, recommending that children should get 9 to 12 hours of sleep, follow a structured daily routine, and be provided with nutrient-rich meals to support their physical and cognitive well-being.

Highlighting the risk of dehydration due to fasting, she advised parents to ensure sufficient water and fluid intake post-Iftar.

She also stressed the importance of limiting screen time to promote healthy sleep cycles and encouraged parents to have their children spend time in natural sunlight to prevent Vitamin D deficiency.

The seminar served as a valuable resource for parents, offering expert guidance on nurturing their children’s health and well-being throughout Ramadan. AIOU remains committed to fostering initiatives that support the holistic development of children and their families.

Recent Stories

MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions ..

MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024

41 minutes ago
 Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 h ..

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..

1 hour ago
 AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global ..

AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

4 hours ago
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, R ..

UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Gov ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..

12 hours ago
 EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territ ..

EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity

12 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Ift ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

13 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Gr ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan