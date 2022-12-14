AIOU organizes seminar on personality building in light of Seerat-ul-Nabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University's (AIOU) Seerat-ul-Nabi (peace be upon him) chair organized a seminar on "personality building in the light of Seerat-e-Taiba" here on Wednesday.

Professor, Dr. Mahmood ul Hasan Butt was the keynote speaker on the occasion.

Chairman of Iqbal Chair, Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik presided over the seminar while Chairman of Seerat Chair, Prof. Sahibzada Sajid ur Rahman was the host of the event.

Director General of the Center of Excellence, Muhammad Rafiq Tahir, the Dean of the College of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Professor Dr. Mohiuddin Hashmi and other faculty members and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.

Mahmood ul Hasan Butt, while delivering a sermon on the topic of character building in the light of Sirat-e-Taiba, said that Misaq-e-Madinah is the first written constitution in the world.

He said that in today's era, the Muslim Ummah can get great guidance from this important document.

Chairman of Sirat-ul-Nabi Chair, Prof. Dr. Sahibzada Sajid-ur-Rehman, in his welcome speech, explained the aims and objectives of the seminar.

Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik said that today, not only Pakistan, but the entire Islamic countries need to follow the example of Holy Prophet PBUH. He said that the Prophet used to help the poor, needy and helpless people.

Muhammad Rafiq Tahir in his address said that the Center of Excellence in the university was the dream of former Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Al Qayyum and it was started during his tenure.