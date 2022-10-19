UrduPoint.com

AIOU Organizes Seminar On Sindhi Women

Published October 19, 2022

AIOU organizes seminar on Sindhi women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :A seminar on 'Sindhi Women: Past, Present, and Future' was held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) yesterday.

Head Iqbal Chair of the University, Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik, presided the seminar while Pakistan's well-known tv host, former Secretary of Education, and Information/former member of the Sindh Assembly, Ms. Mehtab Akbar Rashdi was the keynote speaker.

Senior Advisor, Excellence Center Mohammad Rafiq Tahir, and Head History Chair, Inamullah Sheikh hosted the event.

Mehtab Akbar Rashidi said that due to education, Sindhi women were freed from the shackles of society and were appearing in every sphere of life.

She said that in the past, Sindhi women used to live a life of backwardness and were limited to domestic work.

Mehtab Rashidi said that during the Pakistan Movement, Sindhi women played a role together with Fatima Jinnah.

The women of the reliable families of Sindh took part in the wars with the men.

Mehtab said that the woman of Pakistan is a ray of hope for the country. She added that no nation in the world has progressed until the men and women of the nation move forward together.

Professor Fateh Mohammad Malik and Inamullah Sheikh also addressed the event.

