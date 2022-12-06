UrduPoint.com

AIOU Organizes Seminar On Violence Against Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :A one-day seminar was held here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) yesterday to celebrate '16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence'.

Renowned educationist and professor Dr Arfa Syeda Zahra attended the seminar as a special guest and speaker. Dr Atafa Nasir, Chairperson of Department of Gender and Women Studies presided the event and Aqleem Fatima hosted it.

Dr Arfa Syeda Zahra said that one out of every three women in the world had faced violence in her life and unfortunately the number was increasing rapidly.

She said that tolerating oppression was the biggest mistake of a woman. A woman should not sit silently, rather she should speak up for her rights and necessities.

Addressing the girls of schools, colleges and universities, Dr Arfa said, "You will get your rights only by raising your voice against oppression. You will get a dignified position in the society. We all have a role to play to protect the dignity of women and give them their rights".

She stressed the need to move forward together, to progress, to prosper, to share love and be very supportive of each other.

