Open Menu

AIOU Organizes Seminar On Women’s Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM

AIOU organizes seminar on Women’s day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A seminar was organized here on Thursday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on account of International Women's Day.

Social worker, gender expert and renowned writer Dr Fauzia Saeed was the keynote speaker and chief guest.

In-charge, Department of Gender and Women Studies, Dr. Atifa Nasir delivered the welcome speech and informed the participants about the history, aims and objectives of celebrating International Women's Day.

Dr. Fauzia Saeed highlighted the various chapters from her book "Tapestry - Strands of Women's Struggles Woven into the History of Pakistan" in the seminar.

She said that the role of women in the history of Pakistan, efforts of freedom struggle and compilation of immortal stories in book form would be a torch for the new generation.

Dr. Fauzia Saeed added that from 1940 to 2016, women associated with prominent political and social circles were included in the book to acknowledge their services.

She added that this book contained enough material for researchers which would prove useful for them. Many faculty members, principal officers and students participated in the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University Women 2016 Event From

Recent Stories

PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters o ..

PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters of armed forces

5 minutes ago
 English Premier League: Check schedule of remainin ..

English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Cou ..

Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs

53 minutes ago
 Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in ..

Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 ‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s g ..

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..

4 hours ago
 Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

4 hours ago
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

5 hours ago
 PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focu ..

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security

17 hours ago
 Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for de ..

Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan