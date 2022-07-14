Islam is the greatest defender and advocate of women's rights and has given them all the basic rights in social, legal, economic and political contexts, including right to life, education and business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Islam is the greatest defender and advocate of women's rights and has given them all the basic rights in social, legal, economic and political contexts, including right to life, education and business.

This was stated by Chairman, Jamia Nusrat ul Uloom, Gujranwala, Maulana Zahid Al Rashidi while addressing a seminar on "Contemporary, Social, Economic and Political Problems Faced by Women and their Solutions in the Light of Sira-e-Taiba" held at Allama Iqbal Open University.

He said we have to differentiate between religion and civilization to solve problems.

Maulana Zahid Al-Rashidi, while describing the positive and negative effects of Western civilization on Muslims, said that the Muslim Ummah need to deny the unacceptable things of the West and we need to sit together to find a solution.

In this regard, he proposed a grand dialogue under the Seerat Chair of Allama Iqbal Open University.

The seminar was organized by Seerat un Nabi chair of Allama Iqbal Open University. The President of the Islamic Ideological Council, Prof. Dr. Qibla Ayaz presided over the seminar and the head, Seerat Chair, Prof. Dr. Sahibzada Sajidul Rehman hosted the seminar.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Dr. Irfan Shehzad of Virtual University Rawalpindi and Khursheed Nadeem, eminent columnist of the country said that Islamic values and the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) are sources of light and guidance for us.

They said that the education and training of female students in educational institutions should be arranged in such a way that they are aware of their rights granted by islam.