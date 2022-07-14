UrduPoint.com

AIOU Organizes Seminar On Women's Rights

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 06:42 PM

AIOU organizes seminar on women's rights

Islam is the greatest defender and advocate of women's rights and has given them all the basic rights in social, legal, economic and political contexts, including right to life, education and business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Islam is the greatest defender and advocate of women's rights and has given them all the basic rights in social, legal, economic and political contexts, including right to life, education and business.

This was stated by Chairman, Jamia Nusrat ul Uloom, Gujranwala, Maulana Zahid Al Rashidi while addressing a seminar on "Contemporary, Social, Economic and Political Problems Faced by Women and their Solutions in the Light of Sira-e-Taiba" held at Allama Iqbal Open University.

He said we have to differentiate between religion and civilization to solve problems.

Maulana Zahid Al-Rashidi, while describing the positive and negative effects of Western civilization on Muslims, said that the Muslim Ummah need to deny the unacceptable things of the West and we need to sit together to find a solution.

In this regard, he proposed a grand dialogue under the Seerat Chair of Allama Iqbal Open University.

The seminar was organized by Seerat un Nabi chair of Allama Iqbal Open University. The President of the Islamic Ideological Council, Prof. Dr. Qibla Ayaz presided over the seminar and the head, Seerat Chair, Prof. Dr. Sahibzada Sajidul Rehman hosted the seminar.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Dr. Irfan Shehzad of Virtual University Rawalpindi and Khursheed Nadeem, eminent columnist of the country said that Islamic values and the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) are sources of light and guidance for us.

They said that the education and training of female students in educational institutions should be arranged in such a way that they are aware of their rights granted by islam.

Related Topics

United Nations Business Education Rawalpindi Gujranwala Allama Iqbal Open University Women Muslim All

Recent Stories

Unattended stinky offal displeases citizens of Pes ..

Unattended stinky offal displeases citizens of Peshawar

1 minute ago
 KMC makes all out efforts to facilitate people dur ..

KMC makes all out efforts to facilitate people during rain

1 minute ago
 Russian Officials 'Have No Place' at This Week's G ..

Russian Officials 'Have No Place' at This Week's G20 Meetings - Yellen

1 minute ago
 Rain, wind, thunderstorm likely to persist in KP

Rain, wind, thunderstorm likely to persist in KP

1 minute ago
 Risk of dengue larvae breeding upsurges after rain ..

Risk of dengue larvae breeding upsurges after rains

1 minute ago
 Rapidly growing population in Pakistan is a wake-u ..

Rapidly growing population in Pakistan is a wake-up calls: Senator Samina

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.