ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has organized a seminar here on Thursday to celebrate 145th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in collaboration with Jamshoro University, Sindh. Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, VC, Quaid-e-Azam University presided over the seminar.

Prominent scholars including Prof Dr Amna Mehmood, Ex Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, IIU, Prof Dr Shujah Ahmad, Director, Pakistan Studies Center, Jamshoro University, Sindh and Dr Samina Yasmeen, Chairperson, Pakistan Studies, AIOU attended the seminar.

While addressing the session, Prof Dr Muhmmad Ali Shah said Quaid-e-Azam had many qualities of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He was truthful, trustee and honest like Muhammad (PBUH), he said.

He said to make our society tolerant and to promote mutual peace and harmony, they should follow golden teachings of islam besides principles derived from the life history of the founder of Pakistan.

"We cannot prosper and progress unless we perform our responsibilities with an utmost sense of devotion, dedication, and commitment by upholding the principles of honesty and truthfulness", he added.

While addressing the participants, other speakers asserted that the sense of Pakistani nationalism was grounded in patriotism and positive association with its culture, languages, traditions and by actively participating in its progress and development.

Quaid- Azam was a testimony and chief reflection of great leadership, they remarked adding, they should require to make our country free of any discriminatory practices and ensure rule of law in accordance to Quaid's vision of a modern and progressive Pakistan.