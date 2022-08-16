AIOU organizes speech competition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A speech competition was held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in light of the ongoing celebrations of Independence month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :A speech competition was held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in light of the ongoing celebrations of Independence month.

The competition was organized by the Directorate of Student Advisory and Counselling Service between 56 students from schools, colleges, and universities across the country.

The six best speakers included Muzamil Taslim, Maryam Bibi, Noman Baqir, Iqra Zulfiqar, Abdul Rehman and Hureen Rasheed. Dr. Abdul Basit Mujahid, Dr. Malik Akhtar Hussain and Dr. Qasim Yaqub were the judges of the speech competition.

The topic of the competition was "Are we following the objectives of Pakistan Movement".

The participants presented the basic objectives of Pakistan movement and reasoned that we are following the objectives of Pakistan movement and our beloved homeland is on the path of development in all sectors.

Director, Student Advisory and Counselling, Rana Tariq Javed while explaining the aims and objectives of the competition said that our aim was to inform the generation about the historical background of the establishment of Pakistan.

In order to explain the meaning of Pakistan to the youth, Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum had given instructions to celebrate the entire month of August as Independence month.

Following the instructions, various events have been organized including an awareness walk, national song competition, flag hoisting, cake cutting, and tree plantation are already held, while painting, essay competitions and prize distribution ceremony is yet to be held.

The Names of best 6 speakers were announced by Dr. Abdul Basit Mujahid. He congratulated the students for revealing the objectives of Tehreek e Pakistan in a very good manner.

The final round among the best students in the competitions will be held in the grand prize distribution ceremony.

The first, second and third place winners will be given cash prizes of 7,000, 5,000 and 3,000 respectively.

All the participants in competitions are invited to which they will be given certificates of participation.