AIOU organizes two-day book fair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :A two-day book fair has been started at Allama Iqbal Open University in which 20 book sellers and publishers have set up book stalls.

Books are being sold at discounted prices in this fair. Students from different school and colleges of twin cities visited book fair.

Raja Umar Younis, Registrar AIOU visited the book fair and appreciated all the publishers and book sellers.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmed Khan and Director Admissions, Syed Zia Ul-Hasnain Naqvi said that inculcating the habit of book reading in the new generation is very important for the establishment of a knowledge-friendly society.

He said that Prof. Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, VC AIOU was taking special measures to increase the trend of book reading, especially in young generation and this festival is an important step for that.

The Chief Librarian, Dr. Shah Farrukh said that following the previous practice, this time also the central library of the university has organized a book fair in which 20 major registered booksellers and publishers have set up book stalls.

He said that the main objective of this fair is to provide an opportunity for the faculty members to select books for the central library of the university and the libraries of the regional offices.

He said that this book fair is also open to all, anyone from Islamabad/Rawalpindi can participate in this fair.

The closing ceremony of this book fair will be held tomorrow, which will be presided over by the vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum.