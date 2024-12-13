AIOU Organizes Workshop On 'Pronunciation Pedagogy'
Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), in collaboration with the Regional English Language Office (RELO), successfully organized a one-day workshop on "Pronunciation Pedagogy" at the University’s main campus here Friday.
The event brought together educators, trainers and linguists to explore innovative strategies for teaching English pronunciation effectively. Dr. Noor Aamna, Managing Director of the National academy of Higher Education, Higher Education Commission, was the chief guest at the workshop.
She highlighted the importance of such activities for improving English language teaching. Dr. Aamna urged participants to share the techniques and skills they acquired from the workshop with their colleagues so that the teaching process could become more effective and standardized, benefiting a larger number of teachers and students.
Dr. Patricia Pashby from the University of Oregon, USA, participated as a trainer in the workshop. Leveraging her extensive expertise in pronunciation teaching, Dr. Pashby conducted highly engaging sessions, which were praised by the participants for being interactive and informative.
Dr. Jerrold Frank, Regional English Language Officer, appreciated the collaborative efforts of Allama Iqbal Open University and RELO in organizing this workshop. He emphasized that such activities play a key role in strengthening English language teaching across the country.
Dr. Kamal Khan, Chairman of the Department of English, in his opening address, stated that workshops like these not only improve the teaching skills of educators but also add innovation and effective techniques to their teaching methods.
Dr. Khan further mentioned that Allama Iqbal Open University has always strived to provide the best opportunities for teacher training in educational institutions, ensuring that teachers stay aligned with modern teaching demands and can provide the best education to their students.
Dr. Rashida Imran, Assistant Professor of the Department of English, efficiently hosted the inaugural session and successfully organized the program.
