UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Organizes Workshop To Enhance Research Skills Of Students, Teachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

AIOU organizes workshop to enhance research skills of students, teachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) organized one-day workshop in collaboration with MindMark Limited (U.K) and Herdfordshire Career Accelerator (HCA) to enhance and promote critical thinking and research skills of the students and teachers.

Faculty members of various academic departments of the university participated in the workshop.

The inaugural session of the workshop was chaired by the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum while the objectives of the workshop were shared by Dr Latif Ghondal, Executive Director, ORIC.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said, "Bridging the gap between university education and industrial sector's needs is a prerequisite to bring industrial revolution in the country." He further said though bridging this gap is the greatest challenge for the education sector in Pakistan but without facing it they would not be able to attain self sufficiency in the industry of technology.

The present scenario demanded university education to be oriented to developing and strengthening industrial skills in the students, he said.

The industrialists of the country needed to collaborate and cooperate with university teachers, research institutions and researchers to harmonize university education and industrial sector's needs, he added.

On the other hand, universities are also required to direct their research to strengthening industrial sector in the country, he shared.

Director HCA, Dr Shahina Waheed, also addressed the participants on this occasion. She said as the world has now turned into a global village, therefore, universities needed to critically develop scientific and research skills of the students in such a way that they could compete with international job market economy.

She stressed over the need of developing syllabus in accordance with the future needs of the country.

Asif Raja, Chief Executive Officer of MindMark Limited (U.K) said general education should be replaced with smart education to face the current economical and industrial challenges.

The participants of the workshop discussed various academic and research issues with the resource persons and thanked the organizers for the wonderful training sessions.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Education Job Global Village Allama Iqbal Open University Market Industry

Recent Stories

Farooq Sattar tests positive for Coronavirus

22 minutes ago

13 police stations get new vehicles in distt Rajan ..

16 minutes ago

Boat bridge to connect Rajanpur, Rahim Yar opens s ..

16 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi Visits Dubai Design Week 2020

27 minutes ago

Hindu community celebrates Dewali in Attock

27 minutes ago

Thousands flee as Typhoon Vamco nears Vietnam

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.