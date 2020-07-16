AIOU, PCRWR to collaborate in agriculture technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) here on Thursday signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) at the Main campus of the University for collaboration in the areas of agricultural technology and agricultural water management research.

The signing of LoI between the two organizations is aimed to promote research in Pakistan.

As per the agreement, the PCRWR will provide access to their research facilities to students of Agricultural Department of the AIOU both in their field research and laboratory experiments.

Sohail Nazir Rana, Registrar AIOU, and Chairman, PCRWR, Dr. Muhammad Ashraf singed the LoI. Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor AIOU, Dean Faculty of Sciences, Dr. Zafar Ilyas, Director, PCRWR, Faizan-ul-Hassan, and Prof. Dr. Sher Muhammad witnessed the ceremony.

According to the LoI, the two new partners will jointly conduct research studies on water management, especially crop water requirements, water conservation, groundwater investigations, hydrology modeling and GIS/RS, recharge of depleted Aquifers, watershed management, and draining and land reclamation.

Their focus in Water Quality will be on regular monitoring of water quality of surface/ sub-surface water, and sewerage/ industrial effluents. The two organizations will also collaborate in research in desertification control particularly on rain harvesting, sand dune stabilization, rangeland management, grassland development, and saline agriculture.

Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, VC, AIOU while speaking on this occasion emphasized the need of collaboration and partnership between research institutions. He said that such joint ventures was the need of the hour. It was not only necessary for promotion of science and contributing to the body of knowledge but also play a key role in fulfilling the technological needs of the country, he added.

He urged upon the other academic departments of Faculty of Sciences to enter into collaboration with research institutions in areas which were of mutual interest as well as more innovative. Prof. Zia presented souvenir of the university to the chairman PCRWR at the conclusion of the ceremony.