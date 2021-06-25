AIOU performs all academic activities online during COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is performing all academic activities online during the COVID-19 pandemic which is not only unprecedented in the educational scenario of the country but also unique of its own kind.

These views were expressed by Prof Dr Zia ul Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU while addressing the speakers and the participants of the second session of international webinar on 'COVID-19 and Higher education' jointly organized by academies and Societies of Sciences Association (AASSA) and Pakistan academy of Sciences (PAS).

He further added that AIOU is handling all academic activities online including submission of assignments, organizing course workshops as well as holding online examinations.

Moreover, the process of digitalization of the university's key academic, administrative and financial operations will be fully automated by the end of July, 2021 through the technical support provided by Oracle Corporation which will not only enhance quality standards of educating imparted but would also be enabling in performing various university operations effectively ensuring both efficiency and transparency.

AIOU is a unique example of its own kind in the entire Asian region which is fully automated to provide educational facilities of all kinds to its students at their doorsteps ranging from submitting online admission application to award of degree.