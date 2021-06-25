UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Performs All Academic Activities Online During COVID-19 Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

AIOU performs all academic activities online during COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is performing all academic activities online during the COVID-19 pandemic which is not only unprecedented in the educational scenario of the country but also unique of its own kind.

These views were expressed by Prof Dr Zia ul Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU while addressing the speakers and the participants of the second session of international webinar on 'COVID-19 and Higher education' jointly organized by academies and Societies of Sciences Association (AASSA) and Pakistan academy of Sciences (PAS).

He further added that AIOU is handling all academic activities online including submission of assignments, organizing course workshops as well as holding online examinations.

Moreover, the process of digitalization of the university's key academic, administrative and financial operations will be fully automated by the end of July, 2021 through the technical support provided by Oracle Corporation which will not only enhance quality standards of educating imparted but would also be enabling in performing various university operations effectively ensuring both efficiency and transparency.

AIOU is a unique example of its own kind in the entire Asian region which is fully automated to provide educational facilities of all kinds to its students at their doorsteps ranging from submitting online admission application to award of degree.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Allama Iqbal Open University July All From Asia

Recent Stories

Hira Mani appreciates women who do all their work ..

5 minutes ago

Senate offers Fateha for FC soldiers martyred in S ..

22 minutes ago

AFP's Wuhan team wins for virus coverage

23 minutes ago

Iranian Leader Gets 1st Dose of Domestic COVID Vac ..

23 minutes ago

Jailed Belarus activist moved to house arrest: opp ..

28 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan reports 875 new COVID-19 cases

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.