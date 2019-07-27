UrduPoint.com
AIOU Plans To Expand Its Educational Network In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

AIOU plans to expand its educational network in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :AIOU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum Saturday informed Balochistan Governor Justice (Retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai that the university had planned to expand its educational network in the province.

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) VC, who called on the Balochistan governor in Quetta, briefed him about the proposals of upgrading the university's educational facilities in the province, a press release issued here said.

The VC said the university was providing free matric-level education to the students from Balochistan, besides other financial support to them under its scholarship schemes.

The AIOU, he said, was laying special focus on improving quality of education and the students-related services through the smart use of new technology.

Its regional offices were also being empowered to facilitate the students in their educational pursuits, he added.

The Governor lauded the services of the AIOU in the educational sector, and the new initiatives it has taken in upgrading the facilities, especially for the people of less-developed regions.

He appreciated the Vice Chancellor for his personal efforts in ensuring access of quality education to all segments of society, through the distance learning system.

The governor assured his support in carrying out the University's development activities, particularly for the people of Baluchistan.

