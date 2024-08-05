AIOU playing vital role in promoting higher education at national & International level

(@FahadShabbir)

Regional Director, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Rawalpindi Region Nasreen Akhtar Mirza said that the university has a prominent position in the promotion of higher education at the national and international level

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Regional Director, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Rawalpindi Region Nasreen Akhtar Mirza said that the university has a prominent position in the promotion of higher education at the national and international level.

The youth should take benefit of university facilities for higher education to become active citizens of the society.

Never leave your education incomplete due to financial constraints, Allama Iqbal Open University is always there to support you in your pursuit of education.

Admissions to important programs including matriculation, FA are going on, from which students will take benefit.

Nasreen Akhtar Mirza in her statement said that the university is following its slogan "Education for All".

This is the reason why the university has been awarded the best ranking in different periods in the promotion of high quality education.

She said that the education campaign is going on in Rawalpindi region in full swing.

Special attention is being paid to this campaign in rural areas. Students are informed that along with matriculation and FA program, admissions are going on in various programs including MPhil, PhD also.

The details of which are also available online.

She said that University fees are very reasonable.

Thirteen year old student is eligible for matriculation. Fee waiver facility is available for white color students who are unable to pay the fee.

It is necessary to pay the fee only in the first semester.

She said that fee concession is also available for the blind, prisoners, transgenders, orphans, widows and disabled persons.

Therefore, students are requested to contact the university without wasting their valuable time, so that they can become an active citizen of the society by getting higher education.

She further said that the last date for submission of matriculation and intermediate admissions is September 5, 2024.